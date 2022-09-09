NASCAR Trucks DFS: Kansas Lottery 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Kansas Lottery 200

Location: Kansas City, Kan.

Course: Kansas Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile tri-oval

Laps: 134

NASCAR Trucks Kansas Lottery 200 Race Preview

The first playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the green flag this week at Kansas Speedway. Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith have already secured their spots in the next round by winning the first two playoff races, but the other eight contenders still have work to do. Matt Crafton and Carson Hocevar enter the weekend straddling the cut line with a gap of just three points separating the pair, but those two are separated by only three more points back to Christian Eckes in 10th. The final six spots left to advance are very much in the air. Zane Smith dominated at Kansas earlier this year, leading 108 of 134 laps to win. This will be the first race for the trucks since August, and the playoff contenders will have to shake off any rust quickly in order to keep their championship hopes alive this week.

Key Stats at Kansas Speedway

Number of races: 24

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 16

Winners from top-10 starters: 23

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 139.875 mph

Previous 10 Kansas Winners

2022 spring - Zane Smith

2021 - Kyle Busch

2020 III - Brett Moffitt

2020 II - Matt Crafton

2020 I - Austin Hill

2019 - Ross Chastain

2018 - Noah Gragson

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - William Byron

2015 - Matt Crafton

Kansas Speedway is the first traditional 1.5-mile tri-oval to host a playoff race this season. Typical to these types of configurations, track position and pit strategy can be a major factor in determining who wins. Qualifying up front and holding that positive track position is an advantage, and teams that don't qualify as well may have to resort to strategy or fast pit work to help move their driver forward. Teams can pit off sequence or prior to stage finishes to gain positions, and this is a track where two-tire stops can be a way to get trucks off pit road first. Restarts are critical at Kansas. Four of the last five races have had five or fewer cautions, too. However, late restarts that set up a short run to the finish are very common. The last five Kansas races all saw the final caution period come with less than 50 laps to go. That trend jumbles the running order and gives teams a chance to gamble on track position or tires to make a run for the win. Fantasy players should still focus their selections on those drivers starting inside the top 12, though.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Kansas Lottery 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Zane Smith - $11,200

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,900

Ryan Preece - $10,700

Chandler Smith - $10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Corey Heim - $9,900

Grant Enfinger - $9,700

Christian Eckes - $9,500

Carson Hocevar - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Parker Kligerman - $8,800

Stewart Friesen - $8,600

Matt Crafton - $8,400

Derek Kraus - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,700

Chase Purdy - $6,900

Hailie Deegan - $6,300

Jesse Little - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Kansas Lottery 200

Chandler Smith - $10,400

Carson Hocevar - $9,300

Derek Kraus - $8,200

Tyler Ankrum - $8,000

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,700

Hailie Deegan - $6,300

Richmond winner Chandler Smith leads this week's selections due to his recent run of fine form with two wins in the last three races as well as his first victory of the year at Las Vegas. That track is another traditional 1.5-mile oval like Kansas, which suggests Smith should be a top contender this week again. He fourth at Kansas in May. The battle to advance in the playoffs is going to focus on Carson Hocevar this week. He is locked in a tight battle with Matt Crafton to make the cut, and Hocevar should have the goods to get the job done. His best finish from two Kansas starts is 15th, but he remains my choice this week with three top-fives and four top-10s from the last five races. Derek Kraus is another driver in fine form. He missed the playoffs, but sits atop the nonplayoff standings. Four of the last five races resulted in finishes of 12th or better from him, and he also has four top-10s from his five Kansas appearances. Tyler Ankrum should also be on fantasy radars as a top-15 contender. He has three Kansas finishes of 16th or better from his six Kansas starts and is working to chase down Kraus in the nonplayoff standings. May's Kansas race was a good one for Matt DiBenedetto. Having improved as the season advanced, DiBendetto will be feeling confident heading into the weekend. He finished seventh in May and could be in the mix for a top-five if he is able to improve again this week. Lastly, Hailie Deegan should make a reappearance on lineups this week. She has had some disappointing results recently, but she finished 17th at this track in May. She also has two finishes of 13th or better from the last five races.

