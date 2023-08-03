Soccer Betting
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets, Women's World Cup Knockout Stage (Video)

AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets, Women's World Cup Knockout Stage (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
August 3, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss betting leans for the Knockout Stage in the Women's World Cup. They start with reactions to Group play. Then AJ likes the Swiss versus Spain. Watch for all his advice.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

