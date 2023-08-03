AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets, Women's World Cup Knockout Stage (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss betting leans for the Knockout Stage in the Women's World Cup. They start with reactions to Group play. Then AJ likes the Swiss versus Spain. Watch for all his advice.

