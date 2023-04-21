DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Southampton

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the DraftKings Showdown of the Week for Friday's match between Arsenal and Southampton. It seems like a smash spot for the Gunners, as they try to hold down first in the league. Meanwhile, Southampton are on the opposite end and seem headed toward relegation. So what does that mean for DFS?

3:00 pm: Arsenal vs. Southampton

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

