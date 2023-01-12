DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik digs into Thursday's DraftKings Showdown between Fulham and Chelsea. Fulham haven't dropped a point since the World Cup, while Chelsea are struggling to find any kind of form. Will the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic make a difference for this matchup? Adam gives his thoughts on the match while building out cash and tournament lineups.

3:00 pm: Fulham vs. Chelsea

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

DraftKings EPL Showdown Strategies for Fulham vs. Chelsea https://t.co/jykwBcZY26 — RotoWire ⚽️ (@RotoWireSoccer) January 11, 2023

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.