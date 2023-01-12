Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Chelsea

DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Chelsea

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
January 12, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik digs into Thursday's DraftKings Showdown between Fulham and Chelsea. Fulham haven't dropped a point since the World Cup, while Chelsea are struggling to find any kind of form. Will the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic make a difference for this matchup? Adam gives his thoughts on the match while building out cash and tournament lineups.

3:00 pm: Fulham vs. Chelsea

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Kits & Wagers Betting Records for the 2022/23 Premier League Season
Kits & Wagers Betting Records for the 2022/23 Premier League Season
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 20
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 20
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
DFS Soccer Strategy: Single-Entry Tournaments
DFS Soccer Strategy: Single-Entry Tournaments
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 20
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Manchester City
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Manchester City