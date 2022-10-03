DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Monday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest. It's a battle between two struggling teams with goals expected. James Maddison and Morgan Gibbs-White will be the most popular captains and it'll be hard to fade either one of them no matter the contest.

3:00 pm: Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

