DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Tottenham vs. Liverpool

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Sunday's Showdown of the Week at DraftKings, featuring Tottenham home against Liverpool. Son Heung-Min is out, which means Spurs have to switch things up in their squad. Can Liverpool find their footing in league play? Adam gives some ideas on cash builds and runs through a few tournament options.

11:30 am: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

