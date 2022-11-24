DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for England vs. USA

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart looks at the DraftKings Showdown between the United States and England for Friday's massive matchup. Kieran Trippier seems like the obvious captain in cash games, but tournaments are another story. How popular will Harry Kane be? Should you roster Christian Pulisic? Jack gets into some ideas for GPP builds.

2:00 pm: England vs. USA

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Showdown Cheat Sheet

