Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Maryland Sports Betting Launch
Maryland sports betting is live! Click to get the latest news and find out how to redeem thousands in welcome offers.
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for England vs. USA

DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for England vs. USA

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
November 24, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart looks at the DraftKings Showdown between the United States and England for Friday's massive matchup. Kieran Trippier seems like the obvious captain in cash games, but tournaments are another story. How popular will Harry Kane be? Should you roster Christian Pulisic? Jack gets into some ideas for GPP builds.

2:00 pm: England vs. USA

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Showdown Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Targets for Nov. 24
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Targets for Nov. 24
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Brazil vs Serbia
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Brazil vs Serbia
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 24
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 24
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Nov. 24 - Will Brazil Cruise?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Nov. 24 - Will Brazil Cruise?
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Thursday, Nov. 24: Brazil Opener
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Thursday, Nov. 24: Brazil Opener
5 Players to Watch in the 2022 World Cup - Does Ronaldo Still Have It?
5 Players to Watch in the 2022 World Cup - Does Ronaldo Still Have It?