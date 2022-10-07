RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 8: Another Manchester City Slate

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
October 7, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia return for Saturday's four-game slate at DraftKings. Erling Haaland remains the talk of the league and he's again a massive favorite to hit the back of the net. Is this slate as simple as stacking Manchester City players? Maybe. They breakdown the cash options in addition to discussing some tournament builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
