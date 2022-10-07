DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 8: Another Manchester City Slate

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia return for Saturday's four-game slate at DraftKings. Erling Haaland remains the talk of the league and he's again a massive favorite to hit the back of the net. Is this slate as simple as stacking Manchester City players? Maybe. They breakdown the cash options in addition to discussing some tournament builds.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

