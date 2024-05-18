Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 19: KOTP SZN

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 19: KOTP SZN

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 18, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart take on Sunday's 10-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Three massive favorites tower over the slate, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all have better than an 80-percent implied chance to win, all at home. Of course, you need to find value somewhere. They dive through cash builds and figure out how to win KOTP and the main GPP.

DraftKings DFS Content for Sunday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 38
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 38
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Sunday, May 19
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Sunday, May 19
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, May 18
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, May 18
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 38
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 38
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477