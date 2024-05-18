DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 19: KOTP SZN

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Jack Burkart take on Sunday's 10-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Three massive favorites tower over the slate, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all have better than an 80-percent implied chance to win, all at home. Of course, you need to find value somewhere. They dive through cash builds and figure out how to win KOTP and the main GPP.

DraftKings DFS Content for Sunday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Premier League Cheat Sheet

