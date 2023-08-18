Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Attention Fantasy Commissioners:
Having trouble finding a draft date that works for all the owners in your league? Try our FREE Fantasy Draft Date Picker tool and take the stress out of this thankless task.
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Aug. 19: Underpriced Liverpool

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Aug. 19: Underpriced Liverpool

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
August 18, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper take on Saturday's three-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Liverpool have the highest implied total by a wide margin and will be the first talking point for the trio in cash games and tournaments. They decide what Liverpool pieces are musts and who to take a chance on from the other sides. Pascal Gross, anyone?

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Aug. 19
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Aug. 19
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United
Premier League Bets: Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tottenham vs. Manchester United
Premier League Bets: Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tottenham vs. Manchester United
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 19
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 19
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 2
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 2
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 2
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 2