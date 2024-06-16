DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Monday, June 17: Golden Generation

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take on Monday's three-game Euro slate at DraftKings DFS. Austria-France is the most-anticipated match of the day, but it may not be the one to target in DFS. Does anyone stand out between Ukraine and Romania or could this be a Belgium slate? They discuss cash and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

