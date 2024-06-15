Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, June 16: Coming Home

DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, June 16: Coming Home

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on June 15, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia check out Sunday's three-game Euro slate at DraftKings. England close the day, which makes this slate a little more interesting, especially if there is a tweak to the expected XI. Netherlands open the day and could be in a spot for numerous goals. They touch on the best cash plays and whether England is worth it for GPPs in the last match.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Euros Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Strategies for Saturday, June 15: Let's Ride
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Strategies for Saturday, June 15: Let's Ride
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. Scotland
DraftKings DFS Euro 2024 Showdown Preview for Germany vs. Scotland
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
UEFA Euro 2024 Picks: Group Stage Analysis & Futures Best Bets
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses