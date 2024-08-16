DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Aug. 17: The Opener

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper preview the first classic DFS slate of the Premier League season at DraftKings. Arsenal are the main talking point home against Wolves, though Newcastle can't be ignored in their home opener against Southampton. The duo discuss how much money they've made in the summer and possibly how to win cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.