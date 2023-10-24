DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 24: Everyone Is Underpriced

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia analyze Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. For the first time in what feels like a long time, no one is priced over $10,000 on a Champions League slate. That includes Manchester United who are home against Copenhagen and Real Madrid away to Braga. So what's the move? Fade all the big names and play Lens against PSV? Now we're onto something. Jack and Ryan discuss.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

