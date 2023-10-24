Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 24: Everyone Is Underpriced

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
October 24, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia analyze Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. For the first time in what feels like a long time, no one is priced over $10,000 on a Champions League slate. That includes Manchester United who are home against Copenhagen and Real Madrid away to Braga. So what's the move? Fade all the big names and play Lens against PSV? Now we're onto something. Jack and Ryan discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
