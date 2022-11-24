Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Friday, Nov. 25: The England-USA Slate

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
November 24, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Friday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. While the England-USA game will take precedent in local media, the other two matches provide decent alternatives in DFS, with Netherlands and Senegal both favored. Should we completely fade the USA because of their popularity? They go through cash builds while laying down some ideas for tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
