Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Maryland Sports Betting Launch
Maryland sports betting is live! Click to get the latest news and find out how to redeem thousands in welcome offers.
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Thursday, Nov. 24: Brazil Opener

DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Thursday, Nov. 24: Brazil Opener

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
November 23, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart preview Thursday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. It's the tournament debut for Brazil, which means Neymar and company need a discussion in their opener against Serbia. Uruguay and Portugal are the two other favorites of the day, so it should be a fun slate as they get into cash and tournament builds.

MATCHES

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 24
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 24
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Nov. 24 - Will Brazil Cruise?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday, Nov. 24 - Will Brazil Cruise?
5 Players to Watch in the 2022 World Cup - Does Ronaldo Still Have It?
5 Players to Watch in the 2022 World Cup - Does Ronaldo Still Have It?
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Canada
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Canada
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 23
FanDuel DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 23
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Can Canada Surprise?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Can Canada Surprise?