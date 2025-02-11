DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Feb. 12: Bayern Munich and The Rest

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy check out Wednesday's three-game DFS Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich are in the best spot despite being away from home and will likely be the starting point for most lineups. As usual, they chat about cash ideas and the best tournament routes.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

