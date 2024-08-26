Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 3

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

GOALKEEPER

Neto (33-percent rostered Fantrax, 48.2 percent Sleeper): Neto has conceded a goal in each of the first two matches this season, but he's offset those goals with 11 saves. An away trip to a hapless-looking Everton attack is on the schedule this week giving Neto a shot at his first clean sheet of the season. Matz Sels (11% FT, 7.8% S) and Robert Sanchez (8% F, 13.8% S) are also decent streaming picks if Neto is already rostered.

DEFENDERS

Nathan Collins (32 percent Fantrax, four percent Sleeper): Collins has impressed early with two strong performances, the second of which came during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool. The center-back has been a blocked-shots machine with eight through two matches to go with five tackles and eight clearances. Collins and company have one of the best matchups possible this season at home against a Southampton side who have yet to score in their return to the Premier League.

Ola Aina (seven percent Fantrax, four percent Sleeper): Aina has started at left-back in each of the opening two matches and gets a home clash with Wolves. The full-back isn't a total dud in attack with a shot and chance created in those matches to go with a solid defensive floor of two tackles, four interceptions and five clearances. Forest signed Alex Moreno (11 percent Fantrax, N/A Sleeper) late last week, so Aina will face competition from the more attacking oriented Moreno for starts moving forward, though Aina can also feature at right-back and may end up there.

MIDFIELDERS

Ilkay Gundogan (11 percent, N/A Sleeper): Gundogan returned to Manchester City last week, adding another important piece to the midfield. He should be on a roster, as he'll be playing for the best team in the league giving him a solid floor when he does crack the starting XI. He also has plenty of offensive upside after he produced 14 goal contributions with Barcelona last season.

Samuel Szmodics (16 percent, N/A Sleeper): Szmodics sent shockwaves through the league Saturday morning after opening the scoring against Manchester City before the wheels came off in the 4-1 loss. A new addition to Ipswich, Szmodics led the Championship with 27 goals scored last season and is already off the mark in the Premier League. A wide player, Szmodics is a capable chance creator and finisher. While Ipswich won't be favored in many matchups this season, he has the skills to be a viable contributor.

FORWARDS

Evanilson (53 percent, N/A Sleeper): Due to the timing of his signing, Evanilson (and Felix below) might already be rostered in your league. If not, he's worth picking up after signing for Bournemouth for a club record fee last week. The forward scored 37 goals in 96 appearances with Porto and impressed in 71 minutes during his debut, scoring 6.5 Fantrax points without a goal involvement. Evanilson should be a regular starter up top for the Cherries when fit after the departure of Dominic Solanke.

Joao Felix (49 percent, N/A Sleeper): Felix is back in the Premier League, now on a permanent deal with Chelsea. Though Felix's name value carries more weight than his actual output over the past few years, he's still a talented player, coming off a 10-goal involvement season in 30 appearances for Barcelona. Felix scored during a 22-minute cameo off the bench at the weekend, though it's tough to see him taking over in the starting XI given Chelsea's wide range of options.