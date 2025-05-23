Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Sunday, May 25: The Finale

Written by 
Mohamed Al-Hendy 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on May 23, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Mo Al-Hendy preview Sunday's 10-game DFS slate at DraftKings. The 10 gamer always requires extra research, as the trio dive into the matchups and the best plays. They run through cash ideas and close with some winning GPP strategies.

Looking for a written DraftKings or FanDuel preview? We have you.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mohamed Al-Hendy plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: MoHendy, FanDuel: mostacks1. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mo is a long-suffering Spurs fan; he begins each season with low expectations, yet exits each season disappointed. And then the cycle repeats! He primarily covers soccer for RotoWire. He previously covered soccer for Bleacher Report.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
