DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Sunday, May 25: The Finale

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Mo Al-Hendy preview Sunday's 10-game DFS slate at DraftKings. The 10 gamer always requires extra research, as the trio dive into the matchups and the best plays. They run through cash ideas and close with some winning GPP strategies.

Looking for a written DraftKings or FanDuel preview? We have you.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mohamed Al-Hendy plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: MoHendy, FanDuel: mostacks1. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.