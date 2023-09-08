Sorare Strategies: Cheap Premier League Cards

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Adam Zdroik is back over the international break to go through some of the best Sorare value cards in the Premier League. He looks at players returning from injury and wonders if buying them now could lead to gains in the future.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.