Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Sorare Strategies: Cheap Premier League Cards

Sorare Strategies: Cheap Premier League Cards

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
September 8, 2023

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Adam Zdroik is back over the international break to go through some of the best Sorare value cards in the Premier League. He looks at players returning from injury and wonders if buying them now could lead to gains in the future.

Premier League Predicted Lineups

FPL Cheat Sheet

48-hour RotoWire Trial

Get Started on Sorare

SorareData

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantrax Finds: Transfer Deadline Day Waiver Wire Pickups
Fantrax Finds: Transfer Deadline Day Waiver Wire Pickups
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 2: Man City Szn
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 2: Man City Szn
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 2
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Sept. 2