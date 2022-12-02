World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Saturday, Dec. 3 - Can USA Do It?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

The United States lead the day in their matchup with Netherlands, while Argentina are heavy favorites to advance past Australia. With two games per day, it's parlay season in my circle.

World Cup Best Bets for United States versus Netherlands

United States race to five corners +210 against Netherlands

World Cup corner bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

The United States aren't viewed as a quality team internationally and that's shown in these odds. On a surface level, these teams are probably pretty even. USA may have the better goalkeeper, full-backs and midfielders, while Netherlands may have the better center-backs and attacking players. It's odd that you can get USA at +175 to advance when you consider these teams as almost even.

In every match of group stages, the USA had periods of dominating their opponent, including the first half against Wales and Iran, as well as roughly the middle 60 minutes of the England match. If that happens again, it'll be difficult for Netherlands to reach five corners first. I was originally looking at a simply USA over 4.5 corners at +125, but you can get a better number in the race to five and I think that's what's going to happen.

World Cup Best Bets for Argentina versus Australia

Argentina -4.5 corners +100 against Australia

There's no question about how this match will go. Argentina will control possession and have the majority of opportunities. The question is if they can convert those chances and if Australia can steal a goal or two off the counter, not all that different from Saudi Arabia in their opening win against Argentina.

I find it hard to take over 2.5 goals or Argentina -2.5 in this spot because a 2-0 for them seems realistic. They haven't been overly efficient, are coming off back-to-back 2-0 wins and they know Australia can score off the counter. Instead, I'll look to Argentina -4.5 corners at +100. I considered Argentina race to seven corners at -120, but I've lost that bet numerous times on teams that only reach six corners. For the -4.5, Argentina can win the corners race six to one and the bet will hit.

World Cup Betting Picks Saturday, Dec. 3

United States race to five corners +210 against Netherlands

Argentina -4.5 corners -100 against Australia