Alex Palmer News: Five saves in win at Vitality

Palmer had five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win against AFC Bournemouth.

Palmer posted a solid performance Wednesday to help ensure the Tractor Boys secured three points from their visit to the Vitality. He completed five saves and made two important clearing punches. The 28-year-old joined Ipswich from West Brom in the January transfer window. From his six appearances he is yet to post a clean sheet, and it is unlikely he will do so in their next encounter which is against Wolves. They have scored in each of their last nine matches.