Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 37

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

If there was a week to use Leicester City players, it'd be this one. They face fellow relegation-bound opponents in Ipswich Town, who have scored just two goals in their last four matches and are limping to the finish line. Alex Palmer (4% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper) isn't an awful play on the other side of this matchup, but I give Stolarczyk the advantage since he'll be at home.

DEFENDERS

Young returned to the starting XI for the first time since January last game, scoring 10.5 points during the 3-1 win over Fulham. Despite his advanced age, Young is adept at putting up attacking stats when in the XI after he produced four crosses and three chances created while taking two corner kicks last time out. Everton face Southampton at home this week, arguably the best fixture in the league. Teammate Michael Keane (5% Fantrax, 6% Sleeper) is also worth a look, though he doesn't have the same attacking upside.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Arsenal are dealing with injuries, which means Zinchenko could be in line for a start in the midfield this week. That would make him worth using in for the attacking upside in fantasy even in a difficult match against a Newcastle side who are looking to secure a top-five finish. Zinchenko may not play the full 90 if he starts, but he's a worthy streamer if he starts while Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard are out.

MIDFIELDERS

I thought Elliott was going to start last week, so there's no guarantee he'll crack the XI again. However, Liverpool still have nothing to play for after clinching the league and he could get another runout in an attacking role. While lacking massive upside, Elliott would be worth using if in the XI during Monday's match against Brighton. The downside is that it's a Monday game, so the available options to use in his place if he doesn't start are slim.

The matchup is right and McAteer has played well of late scoring 9.5 and 7.5 points in his last two matches while totaling two shots, three chances created and six tackles. McAteer is unlikely to play the entirety of the match, but the situation is good enough for him to put up points in 75 minutes.

FORWARDS

Richarlison should also return to the XI for depleted Spurs, though I would've said the same ahead of last week's draw with West Ham. The forward is only putting up points when he scores and an away trip to Aston Villa isn't the most conducive for goals. At a minimum, it's a Friday game and if he doesnt start, there are plenty more options to turn to throughout the day or weekend.

Beto is right at the 50-percent cut, as he's made three straight starts and has scored in back-to-back matches. The situation is excellent for Everton and Beto, as Southampton have conceded a league-high 82 goals in their relegation campaign. After returning to the bench a few matches ago, it seems like he's the first option ahead of both Armando Broja and recently returned Dominic Calvert-Lewin.