Alonso Martinez Injury: Called up with Costa Rica

Martinez has been called up by Costa Rica for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Martinez has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for New York City FC and is set to miss up to three MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the Costa Rica performs in the Gold Cup. Martinez will for sure miss Thursday's clash against Atlanta and could also be out for the matches against Montreal and Toronto if the Costa Rica reaches the final. Until he returns, Mounsef Bakrar will likely replace him as the striker for NYCFC.