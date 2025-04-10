Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing

This article is part of our Sorare series.

Inter Miami and Vancouver are moving on to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals after aggregate wins over LAFC and Pumas, respectively. LAFC comes into this gameweek as the biggest favorite against a San Jose side that just hung six goals on D.C. United. Vancouver also makes the top five with a home match against Austin FC. With long trips for both teams on Wednesday (LAFC to Miami, Vancouver to Mexico), there could be some tired legs and/or rotation for either side.

Last week's diamonds were a success, as the Austin mini-stack of Brad Stuver and Guilherme Biro scored 179.3 SO5 combined points. Let's hope those good vibes continue diving into Week 8 in MLS.

Sorare GW 70 // MLS Week 8

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds and expected goals highlighted below. For access to the sheets, use promo code "ROTO15" for 15-percent off any RotoWire plan.

LAFC 63.23% (2.10 xG) vs. San Jose Earthquakes Atlanta United 62.69% (2.14 xG) vs. New England Revolution Orlando City SC 53.47% (1.72 xG) vs. New York Red Bulls Nashville SC 51.57% (1.81 xG) vs. Real Salt Lake Vancouver Whitecaps 50.74% (1.65 xG) vs. Austin FC

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

Joe Willis (NSH) $25.85 vs. Real Salt Lake

While Willis will likely be without key defender Walker Zimmerman, this is a good spot for Nashville's defensive unit. Real Salt Lake is coming off a high, defeating the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home. Before that victory, RSL didn't score in either of their prior two matches. Willis has scored 45-plus SO5 points in all but one match this season (last weekend's 2-1 loss in Charlotte).

Willis' scores for the 2025 season courtesy of SorareData.

Willis has one of the better goalkeeper floors in MLS, and he could show his upside with implied clean sheet odds above 30 percent this weekend.

Other Options: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $42.19 at Montreal; CJ Dos Santos (SD) $37.27 at Colorado; Patrick Schulte (CLB) $36.66 at St. Louis; Brad Stuver (ATX) $36.30 at Vancouver; Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $35.58 vs. Austin; Roman Celentano (CIN) $29.13 at DC; Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $28.53 vs. San Jose; Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $22.89 at Toronto; Pedro Gallese (ORL) $20.49 vs. RBNY; Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $19.12 vs. Charlotte; Matt Freese (NYC) $19.12 vs. Philadelphia; Maarten Paes (DAL) $16.84 vs. Seattle; John McCarthy (LAG) $14.39 vs. Houston; Sean Johnson (TOR) $14.34 vs. Minnesota; Brad Guzan (ATL) $14.25 vs. New England

DEFENDERS

Yevgen Cheberko (CLB) $40.68 at St. Louis City

St. Louis City is in shambles due to injuries and an attack that looks non-existent. Cheberko has been consistent this season, scoring well at home and on the road. In four away games, Cheberko is averaging 25.66 AA per game.

Cheberko's away starts this season.

He scores well even when Columbus concedes, and this is an excellent matchup for him to rack up tackles and duels won. Last week against DC United should be comparable to this performance, without the presence of a striker like Christian Benteke to worry about. I expect a double-double and a possible upside performance with a clean sheet or a decisive.

Other Options: Carlos Emiro Garces (LAG) $12.68 vs. Houston; Franco Escobar (HOU) $11.78 at LA Galaxy; Nathan Harriel (PHI) $10.26 at NYCFC; Aaron Long (LAFC) $9.86 vs. San Jose; Alex Freeman (ORL) $8.44 vs. RBNY; Jack Maher (NSH) $4.41 vs. RSL; Pedro Amador (ATL) $4.16* vs. New England; Andy Najar (NSH) $2.54 vs. RSL; Robin Jansson (ORL) $2.35 vs. RBNY; Osaze Urhoghide (DAL) $2.20 vs. Seattle; Nkosi Tafari (LAFC) $1.75 vs. San Jose; Zanka (LAG) $1.27 vs. Houston

MIDFIELDERS

Carles Gil (NE) $31.68 at Atlanta United

This is a little against the grain for my midfield play. New England is the second-largest underdog on the slate traveling to Atlanta. While I think Atlanta will win the game, Gil is in a great matchup with Atlanta's injury issues at center-back. With starting CB duo Stian Rode Gregersen and Derrick Williams banged up, Gil could face Noah Cobb and Luis Abram. Gregersen trained Thursday, but even if he starts, he's likely not 100-percent fit. Williams looks like he will be out based on not training Thursday. Atlanta has conceded in four straight matches, and Gil will likely be the contributor if New England scores.

Other Options: Jeppe Tverskov (SD) $62.53 at Colorado; Carles Gil (NE) $31.68 at Atlanta; Luciano Acosta (DAL) $27.04 vs. Seattle; Hany Mukhtar (NSH) $25.88 vs. RSL; Marco Delgado (LAFC) $23.62 vs. San Jose; Djordje Mihailovic (COL) $20.20 vs. San Diego; Marco Pasalic (ORL) $18.46 vs. RBNY; Aleksey Miranchuk (ATL) $13.16 vs. New England; Edvard Sandvik Tagseth (NSH) $13.14 vs. RSL; Joaquin Pereyra (MIN) $7.98 at Toronto; Jake Davis (SKC) $4.54 vs. Portland; Maximiliano Moralez (NYC) $2.72 vs. Philadelphia; Igor Jesus (LAFC) $2.49 vs. San Jose; Saba Lobzhanidze (ATL) $2.34 vs. New England

FORWARDS

Miguel Almiron (ATL) $27.50 vs. New England

Miggy is starting to find his form back in Atlanta. After the international break with Paraguay, Almiron has goals in back-to-back matches to go with double-digit AA. This is a juicy matchup against New England, who have conceded in five straight matches. I project Almiron for 70-plus SO5 points for the third consecutive match.

Other Options: Martin Ojeda (ORL) $36.76 vs. RBNY; Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL) $33.49 vs. New England; Christian Benteke (DC) $26.59 vs. Cincinnati; Anders Dreyer (SD) $25.88 at Colorado; Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $25.48 vs. San Jose; Gabriel Pec (LAG) $24.97 vs. Houston; Diego Rossi (CLB) $20.65 at St. Louis City; Santiago Moreno (POR) $13.70 at Sporting KC; Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $12.58 vs. Inter Miami; Petar Musa (DAL) $11.80 vs. Seattle; Luca Orellano (CIN) $10.77 at DC; Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) $9.79 vs. Minnesota; Alonso Martinez (NYC) $8.78 vs. Philadelphia; Sam Surridge (NSH) $4.20 vs. RSL; David Martinez (LAFC) $2.95 vs. San Jose; Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN) $1.41 vs. Austin

