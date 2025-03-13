Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was a weird slate last weekend with 12 clean sheets. That's a rarity in MLS, as it's a league that usually has a gluttony of goals. We'll see how this slate compares, as I'd be shocked to see close to half the league holding a clean sheet this weekend.

Note: Player recommendations are not financial advice; I may or may not own these players in my Sorare gallery. I play under the username "SorareDeke" on Sorare.

Sorare GW 62 // MLS Week 4

The second legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 were during the midweek, with Columbus, LAFC, Seattle, Cincinnati, Vancouver, LA Galaxy and Inter Miami in action. As usual, it's important to monitor rotation with those clubs, but there isn't any midweek action next week. Then, there's an international break that MLS will naturally play through.

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds highlighted below.

DC United 58.65% vs. CF Montreal NYCFC 55.70% vs. New England Revolution LAFC 54.93% vs. Austin FC Philadelphia Union 51.93% vs. Nashville SC Houston Dynamo 50.82% vs. Real Salt Lake

Note: Prices are for in-season limited cards as of Thursday, March 13. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Freese (NYC) $31.39 vs. New England

NYCFC is the second-biggest favorite on the slate and has the second-highest clean sheet implied odds at roughly 40 percent. New England has been held scoreless in all three matches to start the season. While that first goal should be coming soon, Freese is in a great spot with Leonardo Campana sidelined. One downside to goalkeepers facing New England is the lack of AA. Opposing goalkeepers have been held to 8.5, 9.5 and 6.1 AA, albeit while keeping a clean sheet in each match. Freese's upside may be capped in this matchup.

Daniel (SJ) $48.70 vs. Colorado

While Freese doesn't have much upside, Daniel is the upside pick for the weekend. Colorado has found its shooting boots with Rafael Navarro getting into form. San Jose concedes the third-highest shots per game at 15.67 (5.33 on target). While this can take a clean sheet away, the upside it provides, as long as Daniel doesn't concede three goals, is massive.

Look at Roman Burki's output last weekend. He scored 93.3 SO5 points in his clean sheet against the Galaxy. On goalkeeping stats alone, he scored 35.5 points. This is the upside that gets you contending for a podium finish.

Roman Burki's statline last weekend courtesy of SorareData.

Daniel fits the mold in a favorable matchup, averaging 25.8 AA in two home matchups this season.

Other Top Options: Roman Burki (STL) $55.72 vs. Seattle; Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $53.17 vs. Austin; Andre Blake (PHI) $50.93 vs. Nashville; Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $39.98 vs. Orlando

Value Options: Chris Brady (CHI) $34.48 at Toronto; James Pantemis (POR) $28.05 vs. LA Galaxy; Joon-Hong Kim (DC) $23.12 vs. Montreal; Andrew Tarbell (HOU) $20.47 vs. Real Salt Lake

DEFENDERS

Kai Wagner (PHI) $108 vs. Nashville

Wagner is really tough to fade right now. For those waiting for his in-season price to come down (myself included), it doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon.

Wagner's first three matches to start the season.

Rodrigues (SJ) $38.15 vs. Colorado

Rodrigues' resurgence under Bruce Arena has him scoring like he did in 2022. While you can't count on a decisive every match, Rodrigues' AA is elite, playing as the RCB in Arena's 3-4-1-2 formation. The Daniel/Rodrigues combo has been amongst the best in MLS this season, and you can feel good firing them up at home against the Rapids.

Rodrigues is putting up similar scores to Wagner in his first three matches.

Other Top Options: Pedro Amador (ATL) $26.64 vs. Inter Miami; Henry Kessler (STL) $20.57 vs. Seattle; Aaron Herrera (DC) $12.69 vs. Montreal; Bruno Wilson (SJ) $10.02 vs. Colorado; Noah Eile (RBNY) $8.86 vs. Orlando

"Value" Options: Lucas Bartlett (DC) $4.73 vs. Montreal; David Schnegg (DC) $2.81 vs. Montreal; Daniel Steres* (HOU) $0.56 vs. Real Salt Lake

*As long as Franco Escobar isn't fully fit for the match.

MIDFIELDERS

Jack McGlynn (HOU) $24.08 vs. Real Salt Lake

It's been back-to-back poor outings for McGlynn after a masterclass in the opener. McGlynn's error led to a goal against Inter Miami (in a 4-1 loss) and had a lack of volume in the last match against Columbus where Houston only had 36-percent possession. Houston needs possession for McGlynn to be a viable SO5 option. They face a Real Salt Lake team that has been streaky to start the season. Real Salt Lake beat Seattle but has lost to San Jose, Herediano and San Diego. I like this as a get-right game for McGlynn.

Anders Dreyer * (SD) $27.50/$43.66 vs. Columbus

Dreyer has in-season midfielder cards from his Anderlecht mints. Since Hirving Lozano went down with a hamstring injury, Dreyer has taken all of San Diego's set pieces. Dreyer has 10-plus AA in each match with three goals. Columbus isn't the easiest matchup, but it's coming off a midweek match and must travel out West again. Fatigue and possible rotation will be a factor, as Steven Moreira went down with an injury midweek and Rudy Camacho remains out.

Other Top Options: Marcel Hartel (STL) $63.26 vs. Seattle; Jeppe Tverskov (SD) $56.92 vs. Columbus; Luciano Acosta (DAL) $49.74 vs. Vancouver; Cristian Espinoza (SJ) $31.99 vs. Colorado; Emil Forsberg (RBNY) $27.91 vs. Orlando;

"Value" Options: Maximiliano Moralez (NYC) $10.66 vs. New England; David Pereira da Costa (POR) $8.86*/$15.92 vs. LA Galaxy; Hernan Lopez (SJ) $6.07 vs. Colorado; Hosei Kijima (DC) $3.96 vs. Montreal

FORWARDS

Cristian Arango (SJ) $20.31 vs. Colorado

As you can see, I'm riding the San Jose train this gameweek. Colorado is coming off a clean sheet in an upset win at Austin last weekend. The previous match was a wild 3-3 draw against Dallas. Which team will it be in this match?

Arango has contributed 10-plus AA in his last two starts and is poised for a decisive in this matchup. He has the third-best goal-scoring odds on the slate at nearly 50 percent. He could have an upside performance if he bags a goal and continues to be consistent with 10-plus AA. I like the idea of rolling out Daniel, Rodrigues, Cristian Espinoza and Arango with a one-off play of Kai Wagner or another smasher this weekend. There should be decisives to be had for this Earthquakes team.

Other Top Options: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $42.77 vs. Austin; Christian Benteke (DC) $41.45 vs. Montreal; Petar Musa (DAL) $37.92 vs. Vancouver; Miguel Almiron (ATL) $33.72 vs. Inter Miami; Kelvin Yeboah (MIN) $33.11 at Sporting KC; Tai Baribo (PHI) $26.98 vs. Nashville; Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) $21.36 vs. Chicago

"Value" Options: Santiago Moreno (POR) $17.99 vs. LA Galaxy; Alonso Martinez (NYC) $16.72 vs. New England; Rafael Navarro (COL) $16.56 at San Jose; Jonathan Bamba (CHI) $16.49 at Toronto; Josef Martinez (SJ) $15.11 vs. Colorado; Wilfried Zaha (CLT) $12.18/$23.61 vs. Cincinnati

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.