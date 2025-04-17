Andre Blake Injury: Marked day-to-day

Blake (groin) is "day-to-day" and is questionable for Saturday's match against Atlanta, according to manager Bradley Carnell, per Joe Tansey of Blacher Report.

Blake is looking to return this Saturday, with the goalie's availability on the verge of a return after being given the day-to-day tag. He will likely test himself out in training Friday to see if he can play, with that being the final call. He is a regular starter and should see that spot almost immediately if he is considered fit.