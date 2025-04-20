Fantasy Soccer
Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Clean sheet against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Blake made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 win over Atlanta United.

Blake was starting again Saturday after missing the club's last outing, with the goalie recording three saves on his way to a clean sheet. This marks his second straight outing with a clean sheet, bringing him to three in seven appearances this season. He will look for another when facing D.C. United on Arpil 26.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
