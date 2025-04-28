Fantasy Soccer
Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Earns another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Blake registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus D.C. United.

Blake was crucial in net Saturday, not allowing a single one of the five shots on net he faced past him to earn a clean sheet. This makes it two straight games with a clean sheet after he made three saves and earned another against Atlanta. He will look to make it three straight when facing Montreal on Saturday.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
