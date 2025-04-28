Andre Blake News: Earns another clean sheet
Blake registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus D.C. United.
Blake was crucial in net Saturday, not allowing a single one of the five shots on net he faced past him to earn a clean sheet. This makes it two straight games with a clean sheet after he made three saves and earned another against Atlanta. He will look to make it three straight when facing Montreal on Saturday.
