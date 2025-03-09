Bernardo Silva News: Records two shots

Silva recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Silva was back in his central midfielder role for the first time in three appearances, playing the full 90 minutes. He had a solid outing, notching two shots and two chances created to go along with four tackles in the defense. It has now been since Dec. 26 since he saw his last goal contribution.