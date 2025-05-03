Fantasy Soccer
Daniel Gazdag Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Gazdag was removed from the starting lineup Saturday versus Charlotte, according to the team.

Gazdag is forced to miss a game for the first time since March 22 after most likely suffering an injury in warmups. The attacker's absence leaves the squad without a regular contributor of passes and creative actions, who has scored two goals and assisted twice this season. His place in the weekend's match has been taken by Jacen Russell-Rowe.

