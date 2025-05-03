Daniel Gazdag Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Gazdag was removed from the starting lineup Saturday versus Charlotte, according to the team.
Gazdag is forced to miss a game for the first time since March 22 after most likely suffering an injury in warmups. The attacker's absence leaves the squad without a regular contributor of passes and creative actions, who has scored two goals and assisted twice this season. His place in the weekend's match has been taken by Jacen Russell-Rowe.
