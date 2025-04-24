Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was inevitable that last week was weird with some of the largest favorites being teams that usually aren't on the list. Only two of the top five favorites (Seattle and Austin) won, and the second-largest favorite, Real Salt Lake, lost at home to previously winless Toronto FC.

Back to somewhat normal in Week 10, most of the top teams are at home this gameweek, making for some large favorites and smashers in ideal matchups. This gameweek should be a high-scoring one if the favorites meet expectations.

Inter Miami is in a great matchup, but there will be several rotation risks with the match this weekend sandwiched between the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal legs against Vancouver. There are 11 teams with an implied win percentage of 50 percent or higher compared to only five in week nine. Buckle up. You'll need high scores to be in contention this weekend.

Sorare GW 74 // MLS Week 10

Let's start this gameweek using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds and expected goals highlighted below. For access to the sheets, use promo code "ROTO15" for 15-percent off any RotoWire plan.

Columbus Crew 65.02% (2.21 xG) vs. San Jose Earthquakes Inter Miami 62.69% (2.11 xG) vs. FC Dallas LAFC 60.75% (1.94 xG) vs. St. Louis City SC FC Cincinnati 58.74% (1.93 xG) vs. Sporting Kansas City Orlando City SC 54.93% (1.98 xG) vs. Atlanta United

Note: Prices are for in-season limited cards as of Thursday, April 24. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $44.20 vs. New England

What a difference a few weeks make. New England was winless through four matches and the sky was falling. Fast forward a month, and New England has won three of its last four games. On the road, however, New England has just two goals in four matches.

It's nearly impossible to fade Charlotte at home, especially Kahlina. In the last 365 days, Kahlina has averaged 64.4 SO5 points at home (best in MLS). Through five home matches in 2025, Kahlina is averaging 64.5 SO5 points, right on pace for the yearly average. Charlotte is a perfect 5-0-0 at Bank of America Stadium and should make it six straight against the Revs.

Other Options: Brad Stuver (ATX) $35.90 at Houston; Roman Celentano (CIN) $35.39 vs. Sporting KC; Patrick Schulte (CLB) $30.17 vs. San Jose; Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $29.60 vs. Montreal; Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $27.06 vs. Vancouver; CJ Dos Santos (SD) $27.03 vs. Real Salt Lake; Oscar Ustari (MIA) $24.26 vs. Dallas; Pedro Gallese (ORL) $21.18 vs. Atlanta; Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $19.84 vs. St. Louis City; Matt Freese (NYC) $18.40 at Toronto; Sean Johnson (TOR) $16.05 vs. NYCFC

DEFENDERS

Nathan Harriel (PHI) $18.67 vs. D.C. United

SO5-wise, Harriel should be in a win-win situation this weekend. It's a nice matchup at home against D.C. United and Harriel will likely be in a position that benefits the scoring matrix. With Jovan Lukic suspended, Indiana Vassilev could slide centrally, opening up the right attacking midfield role. Earlier in the season, Harriel played in this role and scored 31.18 AA. If that's not Bradley Carnell's tactical approach, Harriel will likely play center-back with Ian Glavinovich out. It's a positive for his all-around score, but it would hinder his upside for an assist. Regardless of where he plays, Harriel is a sneaky good option.

Other Options: Kai Wagner (PHI) $84.90 vs. D.C. United; Adilson Malanda (CLT) $18.44 vs. New England; Paddy McNair (SD) $15.65 vs. Real Salt Lake; Christopher McVey (SD) $14.17 vs. Real Salt Lake; Alex Freeman (ORL) $11.18 vs. Atlanta; Noah Eile (RBNY) $9.26 vs. Montreal; Franco Escobar (HOU) $8.95 vs. Austin; Sergi Palencia (LAFC) $7.90 vs. St. Louis; Lukas Engel (CIN) $7.70 vs. Sporting KC; Miles Robinson (CIN) $7.49 vs. Sporting KC; Aaron Long (LAFC) $7.18 vs. St. Louis; Omar Valencia (RBNY) $6.82 vs. Montreal; Raoul Petretta (TOR) $4.25 vs. NYCFC; Mohamed Farsi (CLB) $3.92 vs. San Jose; Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) $3.79 vs. St. Louis

MIDFIELDERS

Evander (CIN) $103 vs. Sporting Kansas City

I know... really going out on a limb here. Evander finally returned from a nagging knee knock in Chicago and exploded for two goals and a perfect 100 SO5 score. This weekend, Sporting Kansas City's leaky defense comes to town after conceding seven goals in its last two games. Evander is averaging 95.1 SO5 points over his last three matches, and he's 100 dangerous once again this gameweek in what should be the top play of the slate.

Other Options: Jeppe Tverskov (SD) $50.96 vs. Real Salt Lake; Pep Biel (CLT) $42.32 vs. New England; Djordje Mihailovic (COL) $33.33 vs. Seattle; Jack McGlynn (HOU) $32.68 vs. Austin; Daniel Gazdag (CLB) $27.77 vs. San Jose; Quinn Sullivan (PHI) $21.36 vs. D.C. United; Hany Mukhtar (NSH) $21.18 vs. Chicago; David Ayala (POR) $17.09 at LA Galaxy; Marco Delgado (LAFC) $16.91 vs. St. Louis; Emil Forsberg (RBNY) $14.06 vs. Montreal; Marco Pasalic (ORL) $13.59 vs. Atlanta; Pavel Bucha (CIN) $12.57 vs. Sporting KC

FORWARDS

Martin Ojeda (ORL) $27.77 vs. Atlanta United

Orlando City has been a blast to watch in the last three matches with all three ending in a nil-nil draw. Despite that being the case, Ojeda is in a great spot to get a goal on the board and break out of the team's slump. As poor as they've been offensively in the previous three matches, Ojeda still averages 52.5 SO5 points.

Last home match against RBNY, Ojeda scored 26.9 AA points and had six attempted assists, including two big chances created. It's only a matter of time before Ojeda has another upside performance, and I'm banking on it coming against a reeling Atlanta United side decimated by injuries.

Other Options: Anders Dreyer (SD) $41.77 vs. Real Salt Lake; Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $34.35 vs. St. Louis; Gabriel Pec (LAG) $28.81 vs. Portland; Diego Rossi (CLB) $27.59 vs. San Jose; Hirving Lozano (SD) $20.71 vs. Real Salt Lake; Max Arfsten (CLB) $13.44 vs. San Jose; Kevin Denkey (CIN) $12.13 vs. Sporting KC; Wilfried Zaha (CLT) $11.83 vs. New England; Luca Orellano (CIN) $11.22 vs. Sporting KC; Rafael Navarro (COL) $9.84 vs. Seattle; Joseph Paintsil (LAG) $8.72 vs. Portland; Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) $7.65 vs. NYCFC; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY) $7.30 vs. Montreal; Tai Baribo (PHI) $6.86 vs. D.C. United; Patrick Agyemang (CLT) $2.85 vs. New England

