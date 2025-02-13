Drake Callender Injury: Dealing with minor muscular issue

Callender is dealing with a muscular injury and his status for the 2025 MLS season opener against New York City FC on Feb. 22 could be in jeopardy, The Citrus Country Chronicle reports.

Callender was dropped from the USMNT roster for the upcoming friendly match against Venezuela on Saturday, and he returned to Inter Miami for further assessment and treatment. Oscar Ustari would be the starter if Callender doesn't recover in time for the season opener.