Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Duncan McGuire headshot

Duncan McGuire Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

McGuire (upper body) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Chicago, per the MLS injury report.

McGuire played just a single minute off the bench last time out and is now in doubt for Saturday's clash. The striker is dealing with an upper extremity issue and will hope to avoid a serious concern. Even if fully fit there's a good chance McGuire could be back in his normal role off the bench.

Duncan McGuire
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now