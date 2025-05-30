Duncan McGuire Injury: Uncertain Saturday
McGuire (upper body) is a doubt for Saturday's clash with Chicago, per the MLS injury report.
McGuire played just a single minute off the bench last time out and is now in doubt for Saturday's clash. The striker is dealing with an upper extremity issue and will hope to avoid a serious concern. Even if fully fit there's a good chance McGuire could be back in his normal role off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now