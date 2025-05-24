Eduard Atuesta News: Starting versus Timbers

Atuesta (neck) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup against Portland Timbers.

Atuesta is available for the first time since April 26 following his return to training earlier this month. He has played more than 70 minutes in each of his seven MLS starts in 2025, tallying 17 chances created, four corner kicks and one assist over that span. He's expected to feature in his usual role as part of a two-man holding midfield alongside Cesar Araujo.