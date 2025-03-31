Erling Haaland Injury: Set for ankle assessment

Haaland will miss an unknown amount of time and seek a specialist to get an update on his ankle injury, Manchester City announced.

There isn't a firm timeline on Haaland, but that should come at some point following an assessment. It doesn't sound like great news after he was seen in a full boot following Sunday's FA Cup match. While the team assumes he'll be ready for summer action, that leaves the next two months of the Premier League in doubt if he needs any kind of surgery.