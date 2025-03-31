Erling Haaland Injury: Suffers ankle injury
Haaland suffered a likely serious ankle injury and was forced off in the 61st minute of Sunday's FA Cup game against Bournemouth. Coach Pep Guardiola couldn't provide a precise update as he only saw him receiving treatment on the massage table. Haaland was spotted leaving the stadium with his left foot in a protective boot, according to City Xtra.
Haaland will likely be assessed in the coming days after suffering what appears to be a serious ankle injury. He was forced off in the second half of Sunday's game and left the stadium in a protective boot. If he is sidelined for an extended period, Omar Marmoush could see increased playing time in the striker position.
