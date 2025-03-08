Florian Wirtz Injury: Off after 13 minutes
Wirtz was taken off in the 59th minute of Saturday's match against Werder Bremen due to an apparent injury.
Wirtz had a short outing Saturday, as he would only appear at halftime before being taken off just 13 minutes later due to injury. He is a top player in the world and easily the most critical player to Leverkusen's success, so this could be a major loss. He was replaced by Alejandro Grimaldo, although Nathan Tella and Emiliano Buendia are more likely options if he misses more time.
