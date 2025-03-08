Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Off after 13 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Wirtz was taken off in the 59th minute of Saturday's match against Werder Bremen due to an apparent injury.

Wirtz had a short outing Saturday, as he would only appear at halftime before being taken off just 13 minutes later due to injury. He is a top player in the world and easily the most critical player to Leverkusen's success, so this could be a major loss. He was replaced by Alejandro Grimaldo, although Nathan Tella and Emiliano Buendia are more likely options if he misses more time.

Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now