Florian Wirtz Injury: Off after 13 minutes

Wirtz was taken off in the 59th minute of Saturday's match against Werder Bremen due to an apparent injury.

Wirtz had a short outing Saturday, as he would only appear at halftime before being taken off just 13 minutes later due to injury. He is a top player in the world and easily the most critical player to Leverkusen's success, so this could be a major loss. He was replaced by Alejandro Grimaldo, although Nathan Tella and Emiliano Buendia are more likely options if he misses more time.