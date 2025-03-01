Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Lacks aim in draw

Giakoumakis had four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Giakoumakis failed to score or assist even though he was one of his team's busiest players, producing three successful dribbles and eight duels won in addition to his four shots against Mazatlan. The forward has scored two goals in nine matches played and is averaging 1.9 shots (0.6 on target) per game this year. He was joined by Angel Sepulveda in a two-man front line as coach Vicente Sanchez adjusted to a 3-4-1-2 system, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case for the rest of the season.