Henry Martin headshot

Henry Martin Injury: Training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Martin (Achilles) has been pictured in the squad's practice as he prepares to return to action in the Liga MX playoffs.

Martin is expected to be in contention ahead of the quarterfinals round. However, it remains to be seen whether he takes a starting position right away or comes off the bench. The striker, who has been sidelined since March 12, could provide a significant boost to a front line that had benefited greatly from his skills inside the opposition box in previous campaigns. He'll challenge Victor Davila and Rodrigo Aguirre for the No. 9 spot as soon as he's officially back on the match squad.

