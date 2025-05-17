Fantasy Soccer
Issa Kabore headshot

Issa Kabore Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Kabore (arm) is out for Saturday's game against Heidenheim.

Kabore will miss the final match of the season, but that isn't surprising since his last appearance came on March 15 before the international break. Kabore is on loan at Bremen from Manchester City, so he'll return to the Premier League giants in the summer. He made nine appearances (three starts) for Bremen in the 2024-25 season.

Issa Kabore
Werder Bremen
