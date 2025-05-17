Issa Kabore Injury: Not playing Saturday
Kabore (arm) is out for Saturday's game against Heidenheim.
Kabore will miss the final match of the season, but that isn't surprising since his last appearance came on March 15 before the international break. Kabore is on loan at Bremen from Manchester City, so he'll return to the Premier League giants in the summer. He made nine appearances (three starts) for Bremen in the 2024-25 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now