Jadon Sancho News: Available for season finale
Sancho is no longer loan locked and is available for the season finale against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Sancho missed the last outing against Chelsea due to being loan-locked but is now back available for Sunday's final game of the season against Nottingham Forest to fight for a spot in the next Champions League. The winger has mainly been a bench option recently and should return to his supersub role for that game.
