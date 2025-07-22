Bruno Fernandes is a talking point ahead of Fantrax and Sleeper drafts after Man United's summer additions, but he still makes the top 10 of the 2025/26 rankings.

This is the latest round of our Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League player rankings for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Bryan Mbeumo has been rumored to leave Brentford all summer, and while he's locked into Manchester United, it wasn't a certainty most of July. His presence would greatly change projections for any club he's at. Players like that who are in limbo are most often given zero projections. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.

The rankings are based on my personal season-long projections, which I update regularly based on injuries, transfers and other playing-time related news.

The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, with single-positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.

The PP/90 (points per 90) column is a good judgement if you only care about a player's value on a game-by-game basis when they're projected to start.

Some positions may be wrong. Sites will often change positions on certain players without any notice, so if one is incorrect, please let me know.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last update: 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22