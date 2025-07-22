Menu
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season

Bruno Fernandes is a talking point ahead of Fantrax and Sleeper drafts after Man United's summer additions, but he still makes the top 10 of the 2025/26 rankings.
July 22, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
This is the latest round of our Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League player rankings for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

  • Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season, though there are some tricky situations. Bryan Mbeumo has been rumored to leave Brentford all summer, and while he's locked into Manchester United, it wasn't a certainty most of July. His presence would greatly change projections for any club he's at. Players like that who are in limbo are most often given zero projections. There are plenty of players in similar situations around the league, making exact minutes projections impossible. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the preseason.
  • The rankings are based on my personal season-long projections, which I update regularly based on injuries, transfers and other playing-time related news.
  • The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Fantrax and Sleeper leagues, with single-positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.
  • The PP/90 (points per 90) column is a good judgement if you only care about a player's value on a game-by-game basis when they're projected to start.
  • Some positions may be wrong. Sites will often change positions on certain players without any notice, so if one is incorrect, please let me know. 

Premier League Predicted Lineups

FPL Cheat Sheet (available closer to season start)

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last update: 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 22

Overall RankPos RankFloor RankPos Floor RankPlayerTeamPosPtsFloorPP/90
1131Mohamed SalahLIVF537.82278.0117.29
2111Cole PalmerCHEM514.99341.8515.98
323211Erling HaalandMCIF463.68216.5916.05
4222Bruno FernandesMUNM453.71338.8813.61
5343Bukayo SakaARSM426.74274.5714.77
6465Florian WirtzLIVM408.55268.0315.32
735113Alexander IsakNEWF386.86195.5313.39
8576Eberechi EzeCRYM380.45262.0713.17
962314Jarrod BowenWHUM375.92223.5211.67
1045917Ollie WatkinsAVLF373.70188.3512.01
115299Cody GakpoLIVF368.40220.8615.79
12754Carlos AlcarazEVEM363.91268.5712.13
136123Matheus CunhaMUNF363.01247.7613.61
14191Daniel MunozCRYD357.11248.5810.37
157102Amad DialloMUNF345.20248.5511.95
168196Morgan RogersAVLF341.53231.159.92
179134Antoine SemenyoBOUF339.54246.9210.19
18106521Yoane WissaBREF339.18187.0710.18
1982213Kevin SchadeBREM336.85224.5211.66
2011155Jeremy DokuMCIF336.75245.1515.15
219149Alex IwobiFULM335.69245.2111.62
2210118Dwight McNeilEVEM331.78248.0711.48
23123010Ismaila SarrCRYF329.05220.2910.58
241187Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM326.25248.8710.49
25137123Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF324.00183.8010.41
262283Aaron Wan-BissakaWHUD322.09221.799.06
27143412Bryan MbeumoMUNF314.19215.4312.85
28122515Iliman NdiayeEVEM304.38222.8310.54
293182James TarkowskiEVED304.25236.059.13
304495Pedro PorroTOTD303.58196.5710.51
31134527Justin KluivertBOUM301.02199.9110.84
32144426Phil FodenMCIM300.52200.0912.29
33151711Mikkel DamsgaardBREM298.36239.399.59
3415248Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOF293.51223.0610.16
355264Antonee RobinsonFULD292.21222.308.77
