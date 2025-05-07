Jamal Musiala Injury: Back running in training
Musiala (strain) was back running in training in recent days for the first time since his injury, the club announced.
Musiala returned to the pitch and was seen running for the first time since suffering a thigh injury. This is a positive development as it indicates he could recover in time for the Club World Cup. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller have seen increased playing time in the attacking midfield during his absence.
