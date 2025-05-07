Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Back running in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Musiala (strain) was back running in training in recent days for the first time since his injury, the club announced.

Musiala returned to the pitch and was seen running for the first time since suffering a thigh injury. This is a positive development as it indicates he could recover in time for the Club World Cup. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller have seen increased playing time in the attacking midfield during his absence.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now