Jan-Niklas Beste News: Held to bench role

Beste made 12 appearances and no starts during his return to the Bundesliga with Freiburg.

Beste was brilliant with Heidenheim in 2023 before making a move to Portugal that failed and saw him sent back to Germany with Freiburg. He wasn't necessarily awful in Freiburg, but Beste didn't do enough to earn a significant role in the starting XI and didn't really show the upside he had with Heidenheim.