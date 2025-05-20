Fantasy Soccer
Jan-Niklas Beste headshot

Jan-Niklas Beste News: Held to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Beste made 12 appearances and no starts during his return to the Bundesliga with Freiburg.

Beste was brilliant with Heidenheim in 2023 before making a move to Portugal that failed and saw him sent back to Germany with Freiburg. He wasn't necessarily awful in Freiburg, but Beste didn't do enough to earn a significant role in the starting XI and didn't really show the upside he had with Heidenheim.

Jan-Niklas Beste
SC Freiburg
