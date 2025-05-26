Maarten Paes News: Three saves in loss

Paes recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Paes turned in three saves Saturday in his return from an illness but was beaten once from the penalty spot as Dallas fell to Seattle in a narrow 1-0 defeat. The long-serving Dallas keeper has averaged two goal concessions and three saves per appearance over his last five starting appearances. Over that span, he's made four clearances and recorded a single clean sheet. Paes is likely to be the man between the sticks Wednesday when Dallas travel to tussle with Cincinnati.