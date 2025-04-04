Mark Flekken News: Allows two goals in loss

Flekken made two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Flekken turned aside two of four Newcastle shots on target Wednesday as Brentford fell in a 2-1 loss at St. James' Park. Since recording his last clean sheet, Flekken has made 13 saves and four clearances while conceding five goals over four appearances (four starts). His next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Brentford host fourth-place Chelsea.