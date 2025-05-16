Premier League Preview: Brentford vs. Fulham Predictions, Odds, & Lineups

This article is part of our Game Previews series.

Brentford and Fulham collide Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium for their 68th all-time encounter.

Entering Gameweek 37, Brentford sit eighth on 55 points, a spot that could secure them a Europa Conference League berth. Fulham are 11th in the table on 51 points, just two points behind 10th-place Bournemouth in their quest for a top-half finish.

HEAD TO HEAD

Brentford and Fulham have met on 67 occasions, dating back to 1928 when Fulham downed Brentford 2-1 in a Division Three (South) matchup.

During the reverse fixture in November, Fulham used two second-half stoppage-time goals form Harry Wilson to a dramatic 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

In their five matchups since the beginning of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, the two sides have played each other evenly, with each winning twice, losing twice and recording one draw.

Brentford narrowly lead the all-time series, winning 25 times and drawing on 18 occasions.

ODDS

Moneyline Odds

DraftKings: Brentford +100 Draw +275, Fulham +255

FanDuel: BRE -110 Draw +290, FUL +270

BetMGM: BRE -105 Draw +275, FUL +260

Bet365: BRE +100 Draw +280, FUL +240

Brentford vs Fulham Match Preview

RECENT FORM

Brentford (WWWWD) are unbeaten across their last six Premier League matches and are riding a four-match win streak into the final two fixtures of the season. Across their unbeaten run, the Bees have outscored their opponents by a margin of 12 to six.

Fulham (LLWLL): Since an early April victory over would-be champions Liverpool, the Cottagers have stumbled to lose four of their last five matches. Over the five-match stretch, Fulham have conceded at least one goal in each fixture and averaged just one goal per game themselves.

FORMATIONS

Brentford typically deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation to begin fixtures under Thomas Frank, though the manager's ability to adjust based on game flow is likely to be on display over the 90 minutes.

A key aspect of the Brentford identity is to establish an organized and aggressive press when out of possession in an effort to hunt for opponent turnovers in their defensive third. When Brentford opt to sit deep, look for a 4-5-1 shape as they stunt any fluidity in the opponent midfield. When looking to add mettle to their attack, Frank has pushed his side forward by utilizing a 3-5-2 shape.

Fulham are likely to roll out a matching 4-2-3-1 shape that will give them the platform to win individual battles versus the pliable Bees' starting XI. When out of possession, manager Marco Silva has not been shy about shifting players from the front line to deeper positions in the formation, creating a 5-4-1 look for opponents to breakdown.

When in possession, Fulham look to buildup down the wings via interchanges from their midfield with on-rushing full-backs and wide forwards.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Brentford's Tactical Approach Under Thomas Frank

Brentford will hope to ride their consistency in performance and squad selection over their last four fixtures to a fifth-successive victory Sunday over Fulham.

Mark Flekken has been an ever-present figure for Brentford between the sticks this season, starting 35 of their 36 Premier Legaue fixtures. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 14 saves and three clearances while allowing six goals and recording two clean sheets.

Across the back line, Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins are likely to lead the defensive effort from their positions in central defense. The towering duo have claimed two clean sheets form their last three appearances.

In the right full-back role, look for Michael Kayode to retain his place in the Brentford XI. After making just four appearances (zero starts) across Brentford's first 10 league fixtures since moving to west London, on loan from Fiorentina, the 20-year old has now started in four straight matches. If Kayode is dropped back to the bench, it would be due to the return of Kristoffer Ajer (undisclosed) after he was deemed unavailable for the previous fixture.

On the opposite side of the back four, expect Keane Lewis-Potter to claim his usual spot in patrolling the left flank where he has started in 33 consecutive league fixtures.

Over their last four league fixtures, Yehor Yarmolyuk and Christian Norgaard have paired in the midfield double-pivot that protects the Bees' back line. When in possession, look for Yarmolyuk to sit deep while Norgaard pushes forward into the attacking ranks.

Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo have proven themselves key members of the Brentford squad as they consistently are deployed on the left and right attacking flanks, respectively. In support of striker Yoane Wissa, Schade and Mbeumo are likely to be joined by Mikkel Damsgaard who has carved out a role playing in the hole behind the No. 9. The attacking quartet has combined for nine goals and three assists across Brentford's four-match winning streak.

Fulham Selection Analysis under Marco Silva

Fulham arrive at Gtech Stadium with just a few nagging injuries for Silva to navigate.

Bernd Leno has been integral in keeping Fulham within striking distance in the tight matches which they typically find themselves. He's started in each of their 36 Premier League fixtures and has kept five clean sheets.

The Fulham back four's solidity begins with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, who have partnered in central defense in each of Fulham's last four fixtures. In previous fixtures when the Cottagers have opted for a tactical wrinkle by deploying a back three in a 3-4-2-1 shape, Silva has selected Issa Diop as a wide-man in the back line while dropping Bassey.

Silva's most pressing decision may come at left-back, as Antonee Robinson (undisclosed) is questionable after missing the team's previous match versus Everton. In his absence, Ryan Sessegnon is the obvious replacement, having deputized for Robinson at left full-back each of the past two times Robinson has been unavailable. At right-back, the return of Kenny Tete has come at the right time as Timothy Castagne is out for the season.

Silva's practical approach in exerting control over a given fixture is highlighted by the squad's versatility in playing both the midfield and forward lines. If the manager opts for his typical 4-2-3-1 approach, look for Andreas Pereira and Sander Berge to protect the back line in a midfield double pivot. Pereira was deployed there last game for the injured Sasa Lukic and it resulted in a 3-1 loss to Everton, so it's possible Silva opts for a different look.

Ahead of the holding midfielders, look for Alex Iwobi to occupy the left flank and Emile Smith Rowe as the mostly likely candidate to operate in the No. 10 role. Tangentially, with the potential of Sessegnon dropping a line to fill Robinson's full-back role, it'll be either Adama Traore or Harry Wilson to occupy the right flank of the Fulham forward line.

Raul Jimenez is the undisputed talisman for the Cottagers with fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz (Achilles) likely out the remainder of the season. Over 36 Premier League appearances (28 starts), Jimenez has scored 11 goals, marking his first double-digit goal campaign since the 2019/2020 season with Wolverhampton.

Key Players to Watch in Brentford vs. Fulham Clash

Kevin Schade has been a man on fire of late. Over his last three starts, he's attempted seven shots (six on goal) and scored four times. With minor questions in Fulham's left-back and defensive midfield roles, look for Schade to continue is onslaught against trembling Premier League defensive units.

Antonee Robinson is one of the most skillful full-backs in England. When healthy, he's able to use his pace to join the Fulham attack and generate crosses into the box without shirking his defensive responsibilities. Over his last three appearances, he's played the full 90 minutes in each while attempting an average of 6.33 crosses per appearance (1.00 accurate, per appearance).

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo's 18 league goals this season are his most in a single domestic campaign since he bagged 16 for the Bees during the 2019/2020 seasons in the Championship. Over his last five starts-, the long-serving Brentford attacker has created 12 chances while scoring and assisting twice. Look for the right-sided attacker to take advantage of Fulham's attack-minded full-backs and notch at least one goal contribution.

Result: Brentford 3-1 Fulham

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Brentford: May 25 at Wolverhampton

Fulham: May 25 vs. Manchester City