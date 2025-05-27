Matt O'Riley News: Scores in season finale

O'Riley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

O'Riley scored a penalty in the 88th minute Sunday, a goal which took a 3-1 lead on the final day. He finished the season with four goal contributions (two goals and two assists) across 21 appearances (11 starts). Two of those goal contributions came in the final two matches of the season, both of which were matches where O'Riley did not start. O'Riley missed some stretches of the season with various injuries, so he will look to get fit and have a healthy campaign next season.