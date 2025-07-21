Maxi Moralez News: Assists Saturday

Moralez assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Moralez knocked in his third assist of the season and his first since June 12 to salvage a point Saturday. Even at 38 years old, the midfielder is still an everyday starter, appearing in all 23 MLS matches for NYCFC, starting in all of them while recording two goals and three assists, averaging about 81 minutes per contest.