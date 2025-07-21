Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Maxi Moralez headshot

Maxi Moralez News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Moralez assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Moralez knocked in his third assist of the season and his first since June 12 to salvage a point Saturday. Even at 38 years old, the midfielder is still an everyday starter, appearing in all 23 MLS matches for NYCFC, starting in all of them while recording two goals and three assists, averaging about 81 minutes per contest.

Maxi Moralez
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now